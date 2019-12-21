Wright Motorsports completes Rolex 24 line-up

The Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R team will embark on its 20th season of professional racing with Austria’s Klaus Bachler joining Anthony Imperato, Ryan Hardwick, and Patrick Long in the No. 16 GT Daytona entry.

“We’ve put together an incredible line-up to kick off the 2020 season,” John Wright said. “I’m thrilled to have Anthony and Klaus back behind the wheel. They’re perfect additions to what we know is a strong effort. We’ve been incredibly productive with off season testing, and we’re ready to get 2020 started.”

The Ohio-based Wright team is among a handful of sports car entrants to compete in IMSA and SRO events each season, with two WeatherTech SportsCar Championship appearance made in 2019 amid its full-time World Challenge GT program. For 2020, Long returns for the full season, and will be joined by Hardwick, whose joins the outfit from Paul Miller Racing, where his rookie season was cut short by injury.

“I am literally counting down the days until the green flag waves at the Rolex 24 in Daytona,” Hardwick said. “I couldn’t be more excited about how things came together during the off season with Wright Motorsports and Porsche Motorsport North America. This team is truly where I belong. I immediately felt comfortable and right at home with these guys.

“I’m also super stoked to have the opportunity to share the driver seat this season with Patrick Long. As a long-time Porsche enthusiast, I’ve been a fan and watched Pat compete for years. Getting the chance to actually race alongside and learn directly from him, is a real honor. Daytona can’t come soon enough. I’m ready to get after it!”