Corvette C8.R entry confirmed for COTA

Corvette Racing will give the new-for-2020 Corvette C8.R its first race outing in the FIA World Endurance Championship — and its second-ever race start, following next month’s IMSA Rolex 24 At Daytona — with a solo entry in the 6-hour Lone Star Le Mans at Circuit of The Americas on Feb. 22-23.

The factory Corvette team continues a pattern of one-off WEC events this season, having raced the outgoing C7.R at Shanghai and Sebring in the WEC, as well as at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The No. 63 car will make it a seven-car GTE Pro entry alongside the two-car efforts from Aston Martin Racing, AF Corse with the factory-backed Ferrari 488 GTEs and Porsche team with their new 911 RSRs.

No drivers are yet listed for the Corvette, part of a 31-car entry for the race that has replaced the cancelled event at Interlagos on the 2019/20 WEC calendar.