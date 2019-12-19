VIDEO: 2020 Trans Am production classes explained

Series Technical Director Aaron Coalwell briefly discusses the differences in the three production classes for the Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli in 2020.
Sebastian Vettel admits he needs to deliver better performances in 2020 after being beaten by teammate Charles Leclerc this season. (…)
John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly will continue their racing exploits next season in a new union between Magnus Racing and (…)
Ricardo Juncos will not dispatch his WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team to Daytona next month for IMSA’s season opener, (…)
Arrow McLaren SP managing director Taylor Kiel is our guest for The Week In IndyCar podcast and answers listener-driven questions on the (…)
Corvette Racing has confirmed additional drivers in the team’s endurance line-up for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
Colt Nichols placed third in the 2019 250SX West Supercross Series, and along the way, stood atop the podium for the first time at (…)Presented by Monster Energy
ABOVE: Highlights of the first “dream race” meeting featuring the DTM and Japanese Super GT at Fuji Speedway air this Sunday. A (…)
The NASCAR season will start with a blast from the past with the announcement that Busch Beer will return as the title sponsor for The (…)
A name from sports car racing’s past will make a return next season as the Archangel Motorsports team enters IMSA’s Michelin Pilot (…)
24 Hours of Le Mans competitors will qualify under a new ‘Hyperpole’ format in 2020; a change that the ACO says is (…)
