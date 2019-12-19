F1 crowds again above four million mark in 2019

Formula 1 welcomed an increased total of over four million spectators to race weekends in 2019, with Sunday attendances up 4%.

A total of 4,164, 948 people attended a day of at least one of the 21 grands prix on last season’s calendar, with the average attendance of 202,146 an increase of 1.85% on the previous year despite the cancellation of Saturday’s track activity at the Japanese Grand Prix due to Typhoon Hagibis.

The more significant increase was seen on race days, with an estimated total of 1,771,106 marking a year-on-year increase of 4%, with five tracks — Silverstone (141,000), Mexico City (138,435), Circuit of The Americas (128,000), Singapore (115,240), Spa-Francorchamps (109,064) and Melbourne (102,000) – exceeding 100,000 spectators on race day.

Three of those events welcomed a total of more than 300,000 people during a race weekend, with Silverstone again boasting the highest attendance with 351,000 ahead of Mexico (345,694) and Australia (324,100).

Montreal boasted the highest overall weekend attendance increase on the calendar (+14.69%), while Austin’s COTA (pictured) was one of six races — also including China, Austria, Belgium, Singapore and Japan — to enjoy a double-digit gain in terms of race day numbers.

On top of the figures, F1’s managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches says feedback regarding the fan experience at each race has also been positive.

“2019 has been another great year for Formula 1 and we are delighted to see that over four million fans joined us at our 21 races, beating the attendance figures for last year, including a record breaking Italian Grand Prix weekend attendance with 200,000 spectators,” Bratches said.

“Our mission is to unleash the greatest racing spectacle on the planet and give our fans an experience they will never forget. We are therefore delighted to see that, based on research carried out on the ground, those attending events are enjoying their experience over a race weekend and we are determined to ensure they continue to feel that way.

“2019 has been an incredible season and we are already looking forward to next year when Hanoi and Zandvoort will join our 22 race calendar and when Formula 1 celebrates its 70th anniversary.”