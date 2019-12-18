The Week In IndyCar, Dec. 18, with Arrow McLaren SP’s Taylor Kiel

Arrow McLaren SP managing director Taylor Kiel is our guest for The Week In IndyCar podcast and answers listener-driven questions on the signing of race engineer Craig Hampson, the ownership and management structure at the blended SPM and McLaren teams, the switch to Chevy engines, James Hinchcliffe’s role going forward, the AMSP acronym and how it compares to a ham-like canned meat product, and more in a fun and educational episode using topics submitted via social media.
Formula 1 1hr ago
I need to do better in 2020, Vettel admits
Sebastian Vettel admits he needs to deliver better performances in 2020 after being beaten by teammate Charles Leclerc this season. (…)
Trans Am 1hr ago
VIDEO: 2020 Trans Am production classes explained
Series Technical Director Aaron Coalwell briefly discusses the differences in the three production classes for the Trans Am Series (…)
IMSA 13hr ago
Magnus, Grasser Racing Team link up for 2020 IMSA season
John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly will continue their racing exploits next season in a new union between Magnus Racing and (…)
IMSA 14hr ago
Juncos to skip Rolex 24; in doubt for 2020 IMSA season
Ricardo Juncos will not dispatch his WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team to Daytona next month for IMSA’s season opener, (…)
IMSA 17hr ago
Catsburg joins Corvette Racing for enduros
Corvette Racing has confirmed additional drivers in the team’s endurance line-up for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
Bikes 18hr ago
INTERVIEW: Colt Nichols
Colt Nichols placed third in the 2019 250SX West Supercross Series, and along the way, stood atop the podium for the first time at (…)Presented by Monster Energy
TV 18hr ago
Racing on TV, Dec. 22
ABOVE: Highlights of the first “dream race” meeting featuring the DTM and Japanese Super GT at Fuji Speedway air this Sunday. A (…)
NASCAR 19hr ago
NASCAR goes back to the future with Busch Clash
The NASCAR season will start with a blast from the past with the announcement that Busch Beer will return as the title sponsor for The (…)
IMSA 20hr ago
Archangel Motorsports returns in Pilot Challenge
A name from sports car racing’s past will make a return next season as the Archangel Motorsports team enters IMSA’s Michelin Pilot (…)
Le Mans/WEC 20hr ago
ACO rolls out new 'Hyperpole' qualifying format for LM24
24 Hours of Le Mans competitors will qualify under a new ‘Hyperpole’ format in 2020; a change that the ACO says is (…)
Comments