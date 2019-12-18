The Week In IndyCar, Dec. 18, with Arrow McLaren SP’s Taylor Kiel

Arrow McLaren SP managing director Taylor Kiel is our guest for The Week In IndyCar podcast and answers listener-driven questions on the signing of race engineer Craig Hampson, the ownership and management structure at the blended SPM and McLaren teams, the switch to Chevy engines, James Hinchcliffe’s role going forward, the AMSP acronym and how it compares to a ham-like canned meat product, and more in a fun and educational episode using topics submitted via social media.