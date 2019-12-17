van Gisbergen joins AVS line-up for Rolex 24

Shane van Gisbergen will join AIM Vasser Sullivan for the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The New Zealander will join Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo in the No.12 Lexus RC F GT3 for what will be his fifth appearance at the storied endurance event.

van Gisbergen will be making his fifth Rolex 24 at Daytona start. In four previous races at Daytona he has two top-10 finishes, a second in 2015 and eighth in 2014 in the GTD class. He will join Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo behind the wheel of the No. 12 AIM VASSER SULLIVAN Lexus RC F GT3. In 2019, the No. 12 AVS Lexus finished second in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“We’re very excited to announce that Shane van Gisbergen will join AIM Vasser Sullivan for the season opening 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said team co-owner Jimmy Vasser. “Shane is an outstanding competitor who has competed in the Rolex 24 before, won a lot of races and a championship. We look forward to having him drive the AVS Lexus RC F GT3 at Daytona.”

The 2016 Supercars champion and Bathurst 12 Hour winner has a best finish of second at the Rolex, which he achieved in 2015, and he said he is optimistic about his prospects this time around.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me to race again at the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Van Gisbergen. “I’ve missed the American style of racing, so when the phone rang it didn’t take long for me to say yes! I want to thank Jimmy Vasser, James “Sulli” Sullivan, Andrew Bordin and all the guys at AIM for this opportunity. I think with the Lexus RC F GT3, the experience of the AVS team and the driver line-up that we have for the 2020 Rolex 24, we’ll be a real contender. With the right preparation and testing at the ROAR, we’ll have a good chance to get a Rolex.”

van Gisbergen will participate in the 2020 Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 3-5, 2020 to prepare for the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 25-26.