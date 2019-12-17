Gade appointed to lead FIA GT Commission

Race engineer Leena Gade has been appointed as the new president of the FIA GT Commission.

Having joined Canada’s Multimatic firm following wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Audi, and stints with Bentley and the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports IndyCar team, the Briton helped Mazda Team Joest to earn multiple victories last season in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with the Multimatic-built RT24-P.

Respected on a global level for her achievements in the sport, Gade will serve the GT Commission as it charts the looming directional changes for production-based racing formulas while continuing her race engineering duties in IMSA and other project-based work for Multimatic at its secondary base in the U.K.

“Super proud to have been asked by the FIA to lead this Commission,” she wrote in a social media post. “I’ll still be race engineering the 77 [Mazda] at Daytona and Sebring alongside these duties and the Vehicle Dynamics Centre at Thetford. Bring on 2020!”