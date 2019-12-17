Cook Wealth Management Group joins roster of SVRA sponsors

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) today announced that Cook Wealth Management Group is now the “Official Wealth Management Company of SVRA.” Founded in 1984 and based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Cook Wealth Management Group is a recognized leader in holistic financial planning through a team of wealth managers with over 100 years of combined experience.

“After meeting with the Cook team, I immediately realized that they have a comprehensive practice for wealth management that you rarely see in companies offering financial services,” said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. “I am excited for Cook Wealth to join our racing family because our community of car owners can take full advantage of Cook Wealth’s planning services. It’s a great bonus that managing partner Brian Cook is a racer himself, and that he and founder Jon Cook are both motorsports enthusiasts.”

Cook Wealth serves successful executives, business owners, retirees, and their heirs. With Cook Wealth’s comprehensive approach to tax and financial planning, clients have more time for family, friends, and leisure. Cook Wealth examines a client’s entire financial situation and proactively communicates with clients when changes occur or new opportunities arise. The focus of their service is building lifetime partnerships – working closely with clients through all kinds of life events. Their comprehensive services include Tax Planning, Financial Planning, and Asset Management and Protection, among many others.

“We can’t wait to build win-win relationships with the racers of SVRA,” said Brian Cook, Managing Partner. “Not only are we passionate about racing, but more importantly SVRA is a terrific community of success-driven people I am convinced will appreciate our philosophy of holistic planning. The national platform of races at all the major American road courses bolsters our efforts to take a higher profile and expand into new markets.”

Cook Wealth Management Group joins top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA sponsors that include Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, and Marathon Coach. SVRA’s nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization’s growth strategy.

Sponsorship agreements with powerful brands are combined with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and leveraging the high net worth demographic in the paddock for sponsorship attraction. This provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.