Preview: Barrett-Jackson Jan. 11-19 Scottsdale Auction

Among the confirmed consignments for Barrett-Jackson’s January 11-19 sale in Scottsdale are examples of Ford and Shelby performance, from classic to recent, selling at no reserve.

A 1967 Shelby GT500 will join 10 Ford GTs, including the first 2005 Ford GT ever offered to the public for sale. Completed June 29, 2004, the 2005 GT carries VIN #003 and features Carroll Shelby’s iconic autograph on the dash.

Classic, late-model and custom Ford Shelby Mustangs coming to the sale include a 2008 Shelby GT500 Super Snake Convertible, the only convertible Super Snake of its generation Shelby, and with only 5,400 actual miles.

The sale will also feature a group of eight limited and early production supercars from the Scott Thomas Collection at no reserve.

Check out the complete docket that includes our picks, including the 1963 Custom Kuzma Offenhauser race car pictured above, at VintageMotorsport.com.