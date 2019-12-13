Early 2020 form will influence decision on Verstappen’s future

Max Verstappen will take stock of the early form in 2020 among the top three teams before making any decision about his future.

The Red Bull driver is one of a number of top names out of contract at the end of next season, joining Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo in having deals that expire after 2020. While rumors regarding a potential move for Hamilton to Ferrari gathered pace in Abu Dhabi, and with the six-time champion hinting Verstappen is often in touch with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff over a seat, the 22-year-old said it’s too early to be seriously considering his options.

“To be honest I don’t really think about it too much,” Verstappen said. “I know there are possibilities after next year, I have one more year of my contract, but I think what is more important is we see what happens at the beginning of the season, and then from there onwards we’ll see what happens.”

Despite the possibility of a Mercedes or Ferrari seat being available in 2021, Verstappen insists he has full faith in Red Bull’s ability to give him a championship-winning car.

“That’s what I believe, that’s why I’m with the team,” he said. “They’ve shown in the past that they can do it, so it’s not something that is just wishful thinking. It’s not easy. The competition is very strong but we’re going to try everything next year because it’s going to be an important year and then we’ll see what happens.”

Verstappen impressed as the more senior Red Bull driver this year alongside first Pierre Gasly and then Alex Albon, but he said he did not change his approach as he helped the team to three victories in its first year with Honda.

“For me it didn’t really make a lot of difference, because I was giving the feedback I think was right,” he said. “In a way it’s nice that they all listen to you from the start. It’s maybe a bit more focused on one car, and I could really share my ideas. Before, it was always on two sides. That was a positive thing, but I didn’t really change anything, for me people were talking about it more than I was actually changing anything.”