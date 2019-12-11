Vintage Motorsport is growing in reach and engagement under RACER’s ownership

With the 2019 vintage racing season winding down, it’s a good time to tell you about the audience growth we’ve achieved since acquiring Vintage Motorsport magazine and VintageMotorsport.com earlier this year.

Vintage Motorsport already came with a stable paid and requested circulation of 10,513 from a distribution of 16,000 with a strong 72% subscriber renewal rate. So, we’ve focused on marketing the magazine via RACER’s print, digital and social media channels that reach and engage more than 1 million avid racing enthusiasts each month.

The Vintage Motorsport e-newsletter now boasts a subscriber base of 10,253, and is now also benefiting from promotion on RACER’s digital channels.

Certainly, the largest growth has occurred with the online audience and engagement for the Vintage Motorsport brand.

VintageMotorsport.com

Unique

users User

Sessions Page views November 2019 16,401 21,901 32,361 November 2018 1595 2979 5391

Vintage Motorsport channel on RACER.com



Unique

users User

Sessions Page views Nov 2019 44,845 51,850 9646 Nov 2018 0 0 0

Vintage Motorsport content is also promoted on RACER.com home page, which had 628,734 unique visitors in November 2019. In addition, Vintage Motorsport content is also shared via the RACER Daily Bulletin email that has 19,159 subscribers.

Another key area of immediate growth has been in reach and engagement via the Vintage Motorsport Facebook page.

Vintage Motorsport Facebook Page – Nov 2019 vs Nov 2018

Reach Engaged

users Likes Shares Comments Nov 2019 24,764 2575 1901 176 52 Nov 2018 3150 327 NA NA NA

Vintage Motorsport content is now shared via RACER’s Facebook page and Twitter channel resulting in significantly increased reach and impressions.

Vintage Motorsport content on RACER’s Facebook page – Nov 2019 vs Nov 2018

Reach Engaged

users Likes Shares Comments Nov 2019 46,157 1292 489 33 28 Nov 2018 0 0 0 0 0

Vintage Motorsport content on RACER’s Twitter channel – Nov 2019 vs Nov 2018:

Impressions Engaged Likes Re-tweets Nov 2019 122,687 674 144 28 Nov 2018 0 0 0 0

This growth is just the beginning of what we have planned. Our mission is to share the passion, beauty and excitement of Vintage Motorsport to a far wider audience and to grow the segment.

If you would like to learn more about Vintage Motorsport, VintageMotorsport.com and our affluent and active audience, click here.

Our Vintage Motorsport and RACER sales team will be at the PRI show this week so please reach out to our team if you would like to meet and learn more about RACER.com, RACER magazine, RACER Studio, SportsCar magazine, Vintage Motorsport magazine and VintageMotorsport.com.