Racing on TV, Dec. 14-15

ABOVE: Highlights of the first “dream race” meeting featuring the DTM and Japanese Super GT at Fuji Speedway air this Sunday.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Saturday, December 14
|Bahrain – start
|6:30-8am
|Bahrain – finish
|2-3:30pm
Sunday, December 15
|Trans Am Year in Review
|1-2pm
|DTM/Super GT
Dream races
|2-3pm
|Spec Miata
|3-4pm (D)
|Formula Vee
|4-5pm (D)
|San Bernadino
|7-9pm
(D)
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat
