Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, Dec. 14-15

Racing on TV, Dec. 14-15

TV

Racing on TV, Dec. 14-15

By 50 minutes ago

By: |

ABOVE: Highlights of the first “dream race” meeting featuring the DTM and Japanese Super GT at Fuji Speedway air this Sunday.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Saturday, December 14

Bahrain – start 6:30-8am

Bahrain – finish 2-3:30pm

Sunday, December 15

Trans Am Year in Review 1-2pm

DTM/Super GT
Dream races		 2-3pm

Spec Miata 3-4pm (D)

Formula Vee 4-5pm (D)

San Bernadino 7-9pm
(D)


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat

 

, , TV

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home