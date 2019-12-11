Jones to race in DTM with WRT Audi

Dubai-born Briton Ed Jones, who switched from European single-seater racing to the Road to Indy ladder in 2015, is heading back across the Atlantic. The 24-year-old, who graduated to IndyCar after winning the Indy Lights championship in 2016 and went on to finish third as a rookie at the 2017 Indy 500 — which remains his best career finish in IndyCar, although he scored two more third places in 2018 — will race in the European-based DTM series for WRT Team Audi Sport in 2020. Jones will drive a Audi RS 5 DTM for the team alongside fellow European F3 graduate Fabio Scherer (pictured at right, above, with Jones).

“I look forward to joining WRT Team Audi Sport and the DTM in 2020. This is a series I have been watching closely in the past, very appealing, with high-level competition and great racing,” said Jones, who raced last year for Ed Carpenter Racing in partnership with Scuderia Corsa, after spending two seasons with Dale Coyne Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing. “I am excited to get going, with such a great team around me.”

Team WRT has an accomplished record in GT3 racing and expanded to DTM this year, finishing sixth in the teams’ standings. Jones noted that the success of the latest Audi DTM car, which won the drivers’ and constructors’ crowns this year, makes him hopeful of much bigger things.

“Audi has won the title last year, WRT has done a great maiden season, and now the objective is to be on the podium, and if everything goes well, to go for a win,” he added. “I know it is going to be tough, but we have everything to grow and perform well.”