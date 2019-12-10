Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Spec MX-5: Four pillars + Rules & Regs (VTS with penalties)

Spec MX-5: Four pillars + Rules & Regs (VTS with penalties)

Mazda Motorsports

Spec MX-5: Four pillars + Rules & Regs (VTS with penalties)

By December 10, 2019 1:43 AM

By: |

On August 21, 2019 Mazda Motorsports announced the Spec MX-5 – a new club racing car and class structure based on third-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata. For the Behind the Zoom look into why this program was developed, and what it will look like, including the four pillars to building a great club racing car, check out the Spec MX-5 Path in this PDF.

On December 10, 2019, Mazda Motorsports announced the Spec MX-5 Rules and Regulations: Vehicle Technical Specifications and Technical Infraction Penalties.

Read the full story at MazdaMotorsports.com

, Mazda Motorsports

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home