New look for Pfaff Porsche team

Pfaff Motorsports will rely on a revised driver line-up and new primary sponsor on its return to IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar championship.

The Canadian outfit’s Porsche 911 GT3 R has retained its popular plaid livery while incorporating the French Motul oil brand into the design as part of a multi-year deal for the program’s GT Daytona entry. Pfaff’s breakout rookie driver Zacharie Robichon from 2019 will bring continuity to the No. 9 Porsche, and he’ll have Porsche factory driver Dennis Olson as his co-driver for all 12 rounds.

Porsche driver and engineer Lars Kern is also back for the Michelin Endurance Cup races, and factory driver Patrick Pilet, the 2015 IMSA GT Le Mans champion, will complete the roster as Pfaff’s fourth driver for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“We are beyond excited to have a new long-term title partner in Motul,” said Pfaff team manager Steve Bortolotti. “We believe in the superiority of their product, which we’ll sell in our dealerships and service customers’ cars with, and we’ll also be using the company’s 300V oil and other performance lubricants and products in our 911 GT3 R.

“It’s great to have Zach back for a second season, and having raced with us last year, including a win at Lime Rock, we already know that Dennis is a great fit for our team. In our second year in the WeatherTech series, we’re really looking to build on our learnings from our rookie year, execute perfectly throughout the season, and aim for our first championship.”

Pfaff finished an impressive third on its WeatherTech Championship debut with a pair of young Canadian drivers in Robichon and Scott Hargrove signed for the year. After recording a few too many mistakes and crashes, the team opted to park Hargrove for the Lime Rock and VIR rounds where it won consecutive races with Olson and Matt Campbell alongside Robichon. Hargrove was back in the No. 4 Porsche where he helped bring a pair of fourths and a third at Petit Le Mans.

Despite the situation with fluctuating teammates, Robichon earned third in the GTD Drivers’ championship and Pfaff also took third in the Teams’ standings.