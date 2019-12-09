Wolff hints he is likely to stay at Mercedes

Amid uncertainty over whether he will continue as Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff insists he is not taking any decisions about his future likely, but suggested his inclination is to remain where he is.

The Austrian has been an executive director at Mercedes since 2013 but has been linked with the role of CEO and chairman of Formula 1 whenever Chase Carey is replaced. While Lewis Hamilton has admitted his own future — with Ferrari interested in signing the six-time world champion — is linked to Wolff’s, the team principal hints he expects both key members to remain with Mercedes at this stage.

“Personally, my role is a little bit different and what I found out is that I enjoy the relationships within the team and the relationships to the decision-makers at Daimler,” Wolff (pictured above, with Hamilton) said. “That is a fundamental part of my well being. They have really trusted us and given us all the room that we need to make this team successful, and I’m not taking it lightly to come up with the right decision for all of us.

“This is a process that is going to take a little bit of time but I don’t see any surprises actually as it stands. The two of us have been together for quite a while, we trust each other, we have gone through difficult times together and we have come out stronger with a better bond. Besides us there are many others who form part of that inner circle within the team. So of course we talk all the time where we see the team going and Lewis’ career going.”

Wolff says he is not concerned that there are already major headlines regarding the future of the likes of Hamilton, because nothing is ever new to him by the time it becomes public knowledge.

“In terms of the silly season it’s normal — you guys drop us little grenades, sometimes we pick them up and they explode in our hand and it’s part of the narrative. It’s good that over the winter these talks happen, but at the same time the two of us talk all the time about it.

“There have never been any surprises; when things come out in the press it was weeks or months that we knew about each other, what our thinking was. It’s part of Formula 1 I guess.”