RACER’s online growth and social media engagement highlights increasing audience interest in motorsports

As 2019 draws to a close and our Racer Media & Marketing sales team heads to the PRI Show in Indianapolis, it’s a good time to look back at the phenomenal growth we’ve seen in 2019 on our RACER digital and social platforms. Below are some interesting data points that show interest in motorsports is strong and growing:

RACER.‌com users were up by an astounding 79.11% (628,740 vs 351,027) in November 2019 vs November 2018 while new users jumped by 73.97% (458,612 vs 263,610)

When RACER’s 95,753 users on Apple News are added in, the total number of users who consumed content on our online editorial channels in November rises to 724,137

RACER.‌com users from the USA increased by a whopping 86.16% over Nov. 2018 and represented 91.51% of our audience. Canada had 40.59% growth in users, and when combined with the USA users, our North American traffic represents 95.37% of overall users

In November the under-55 age group represented 59.33% of RACER.‌com’s users while 34.92% were under the age of 45

November 2019 marked RACER.‌com’s seventh consecutive month above 500,000 monthly unique users

RACER.‌com’s 2019 year-to-date metrics versus the same 11-month period in 2018 show unique users up by a stout 41.55% (4,251,486 vs 3,003,594)

RACER’s social media channels saw impressive engagement metrics in November. Overall, there were 344,441 engaged users on Facebook with a reach of 5,087,550 as well as 51,636 engagements on Twitter with a reach of 4,445,450

We cover more than 40 racing series and have 25 subject categories on RACER.‌com Here is how the top series stacked up in November 2019:

Racing

Category Facebook

Engaged Facebook

Likes Twitter

Engagements Twitter

Likes IndyCar 166,292 25,301 28,947 3,273 Formula 1 54,529 7,168 7,490 1,054 NASCAR* 36,335 4,943 4,287 967 IMSA* 27,237 7,526 3,840 694 International* 6,213 1,251 1,073 230 FIA WEC* 3,951 1,550 1,014 212 Off-Road* 1,955 707 750 143 Trans Am* 1,949 769 286 72 Vintage* 1,292 489 674 144 SCCA* 1,212 448 241 35

* Multiple championships covered

Social media shares from RACER.‌com story pages in November were robust and IndyCar shares from our site soared, driven by blockbuster news stories including Penske Entertainment’s purchase of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT IndyCar Series that rocked the racing world.

Racing

Category RACER.‌com

Shares Facebook

Shares Twitter

Shares Total

Shares IndyCar 180,504 3,173 713 184,390 Formula 1 34,056 379 139 34,574 IMSA* 33,109 310 129 33,269 NASCAR* 23,674 548 164 24,386 Vintage* 9,646 75 28 9,749 Off-Road* 4,883 41 28 4,952 International* 3,460 146 48 3,465 FIA WEC* 2,208 157 26 2,391 Trans Am* 1,605 13 12 1,630 SCCA* 1,302 5 3 1,310

* Multiple championships covered

The RACER audience is informed, passionate and engaged, as proven by these numbers comparing comments on RACER.‌com’s discussion forums and our Facebook posts confirm:

Racing

Category RACER.‌com

Comments Facebook

Comments Total

Comments IndyCar 4,069 4,174 8,243 Formula 1 2,290 1,675 3,965 NASCAR* 548 808 1,356 IMSA* 310 545 855 International* 175 273 448 FIA WEC* 157 120 277 Off-Road* 53 52 105 Vintage* 75 28 103 Trans Am* 13 19 32 SCCA* 5 25 30

* Multiple championships covered

Equally impressive was the phenomenal November 2019 vs November 2018 growth in RACER.‌com users in our top 10 cities. Beyond the big news driving interest and traffic, this was due to RACER.‌com’s vastly improved organic search and social media visibility on the USA Today Sports Media Group’s mobile-first WordPress VIP digital platform:

1) Chicago, IL +198% 6) Austin, TX +232% 2) New York, NY +280% 7) Atlanta, GA +31% 3) Indianapolis, IN +123% 8) San Francisco, CA +113% 4) Los Angeles, CA +54% 9) San Diego, CA +82% 5) Dallas, TX +114% 10) Orlando, FL +92%

We believe you will agree that the RACER audience is deeply passionate and highly engaged with the sport they love. They also invest time and money where the passion is. Here are some revealing results from our recent RACER 2019 Audience Demographic survey:

88% of RACER readers surveyed have paid to attend at least one motorsports event over the past year

54% prefer to watch races live on TV. When they can’t, 82% are likely to watch a recording start to finish

67% participate in a racing or track driving event more than six times per year

55% have attended a racing school or driving school

94% of RACER readers surveyed identify themselves as automotive enthusiasts. In addition to their passion for motorsports they are also influencers on automotive subjects within their peer group

75% routinely use motorsports to justify their recommendations

84% are considered automotive experts in their peer group

88% are routinely solicited for auto-related purchases

62% are asked for advice on new car purchases

In addition to the stunning growth of RACER.com, it is important to mention that since 1992, RACER magazine has been here to tell the sport’s stories of courage, commitment and ingenuity. What continues to set RACER magazine apart is that we’ve steadfastly maintained our focus on this mission, and on maintaining the high quality of RACER’s writing, imagery, design and production values. We do this because we believe that racing, and our growing audience, deserves something that authentically reflects the beauty, passion and culture of racing along with the commitment to excellence that drives our sport forward.

Recently, more than 20 automotive and racing-related print magazines have ceased publication. We are proud to still be publishing what is now the world’s largest English language magazine covering all forms of racing. RACER’s BPA-audited circulation currently stands at 33,283, having grown by more than 100% since our founding team reacquired the magazine in 2012. We are blessed with loyal advertisers who value engaging our devoted and influential readers. In our view, these are the sport’s most committed advocates who are the true core passion-drivers for our sport.

For more insights into our RACER audience at the pinnacle of passion and enthusiasm for all things motorsports click here or to visit our advertiser resource site click here.

We look forward to seeing many of you while we are at PRI in Indianapolis during this coming week. Please reach out to our team if you would like to meet and learn more about RACER.com, RACER magazine, RACER Studio, SportsCar magazine, Vintage Motorsport magazine and VintageMotorsport.com.

Paul Pfanner

Founder and Executive Publisher

Racer Media & Marketing, Inc.