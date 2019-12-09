Heinricher returns with MSR GTD Acura

Meyer Shank Racing and Heinricher Racing will move forward for the second season in a co-entered Acura NSX GT3 with the pairing of Alvaro Parente and Misha Goikhberg behind the wheel of the No. 57 Acura NSX GT3.

After securing its first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship title in 2019 with Trent Hindman and Mario Farnbacher in the No. 86 MSR Acura, the team will retain Hindman for the series’ endurance races, and team veteran AJ Allmendinger will complete its lineup at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“It’s great to have Jackie and Heinricher Racing back with us this year,” said Mike Shank. “Jackie put an impressive program together last year and has worked hard to bring this program together for 2020. Jackie is one of the few female leaders in motorsports with a clear, long term vision of what she wants to accomplish in the sport. This year we are focusing on getting results, podiums and wins for our sponsors Heinricher Racing and with this lineup we can make that happen.”

Heinricher’s all-female entry in the No. 57 NSX GT3 was the businesswoman’s first foray into professional motor racing, and upon her return with MSR, new sponsors will support the car shared by Goikhberg, who joins the team after many years with JDC-Miller Motorsports, and Parente, whose experience with MSR and the Acura will expedite Goikhberg’s first season in the GT Daytona class.

“I was very proud of founding the first all-female driving team to compete for a full season in 2019, proving there is a competitive place for professional women race drivers in this sport,” Heinricher said. “We’re grateful to Caterpillar for helping us launch our inaugural season. Due to their unexpected departure from IMSA racing, that driving team has moved to another manufacturer. But I’m so glad they are able to maintain their lineup for a second season. At Heinricher Racing, we’re excited to develop a new team of young drivers, which is a pillar of our commitment to IMSA.”

Having raced and won in IMSA’s Prototype category, the shift to the defending GTD championship-winning team starts a new chapter in the sport for Goikhberg.

“I am very happy to join Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing in the Acura NSX GT3,” he said. “I am hoping this is the start of a long-term relationship which will result in wins and championships. 2020’s GTD category is shaping up to be an extremely competitive championship and I am very eager to work with such a talented group of co-drivers. I am grateful to Jackie Heinricher, Michael Shank, Jim Meyer, Acura and HPD for putting together this exciting entry.”

The No. 57 will complement MSR’s No. 86 Acura driven by Farnbacher and Matt McMurry.