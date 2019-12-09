Green flag times confirmed for 2020 IndyCar season

Four races have been given new green flag times for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Three of the four will shift to a later start than in 2019, the most notable being Iowa, which will more fully embrace its night race status with a green flag at 9pm ET (8pm local). This year’s race started at 7:15pm Eastern. St Petersburg and COTA, meanwhile, will shift from early afternoon to mid-afternoon. St Pete will have a 3:30pm green flag for its 10th anniversary event, which will be televised on NBC Sports Network – one hour and 50 minutes later than this year’s race. COTA will have a similar change, going from a 1:43pm ET green flag to 4:10pm ET (3:10pm local) for 2020.

The only race that will start earlier than its 2019 counterpart is Mid-Ohio, which had a 4:05pm ET start this year, and will change to 12:45pm ET.

Meanwhile, IndyCar’s decade-plus absence from Richmond will be broken with a night race that will be given the green flag at 8:15pm ET on Saturday, June 27.