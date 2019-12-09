Ganassi reveals updated aeroscreen look

Chip Ganassi Racing unveiled the first NTT IndyCar Series entry with its new-for-2020 aeroscreen fitted and wrapped for competition.

Scott Dixon’s primary No. 9 Dallara DW12-Honda chassis, sporting the colors of its primary sponsor PNC Bank, has been finished with the Red Bull Advanced Technologies-designed aeroscreen affixed to its new mounting points on the carbon fiber tub, and dressed in the same orange, blue, and while motif found elsewhere on the open-wheel machine.

With creative freedom offered by the series with the upper portion of the protective polycarbonate screen, CGR’s graphics team opted, at this early stage, to forego placing sponsor logos on the front of the aeroscreen. At the rear of the screen, IndyCar has mandated its series logo, and the logo for its official fuel supplier, Speedway. Although options exist for placement of the engine manufacturer badge, CGR chose to position it next to IndyCar’s logo.

Also visible on Dixon’s car is the revised damper cover, which feeds air to the cockpit through new openings created at the base of the aeroscreen.

“It’s been a well-thought-out process,” CGR managing director Mike Hull told RACER. “Attention to detail is very apparent, and the time element is a big deal. The process includes the shock cover, modifications to the tub, installing the mounting points for the aeroscreen, the titanium halo, and the screen itself, all of which came from different vendors, and it all fits!”