Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Tower Motorsports by Starworks adds to growing IMSA LMP2 field

Image courtesy ORECA

Tower Motorsports by Starworks adds to growing IMSA LMP2 field

IMSA

Tower Motorsports by Starworks adds to growing IMSA LMP2 field

By 25 minutes ago

By: |

Tower Motorsports by Starworks is the latest team set to join a booming LMP2 entry for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with a campaign likely to be focused on the four-race Michelin Endurance Cup.

Canadian racer and 2018 ELMS LMP3 champion John Farano is the lynchpin around which the effort has developed, likely to involve a new ORECA 07 Gibson (photo above) and Peter Baron’s Starworks outfit, running under the Tower Motorsports by Starworks banner. Ryan Dalziel looks set to be confirmed as a full-program driver alongside Farano, the pair to be joined by four-time Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 winner Nico Lapierre for the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

Starworks returns to LMP2 for the first time since its title-winning (and Le Mans class-winning) 2012 FIA WEC campaign with an HPD ARX-03b. Since then, the team has found success in Daytona Protoypes, the PC class in IMSA competition, and latterly in IMSA GTD.

Tower Motorsports by Starworks joins other ORECA-equipped teams PR1 Mathiasen, Performance Tech, Dragonspeed, and ERA Motorsport as well as Rick Ware Motorsport (Multimatic Mk.30) in IMSA competition for 2020. All are in either in for a full LMP2 season and/or the four Michelin Endurance Cup races.

, , , IMSA, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home