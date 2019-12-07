Tower Motorsports by Starworks adds to growing IMSA LMP2 field

Tower Motorsports by Starworks is the latest team set to join a booming LMP2 entry for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with a campaign likely to be focused on the four-race Michelin Endurance Cup.

Canadian racer and 2018 ELMS LMP3 champion John Farano is the lynchpin around which the effort has developed, likely to involve a new ORECA 07 Gibson (photo above) and Peter Baron’s Starworks outfit, running under the Tower Motorsports by Starworks banner. Ryan Dalziel looks set to be confirmed as a full-program driver alongside Farano, the pair to be joined by four-time Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 winner Nico Lapierre for the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

Starworks returns to LMP2 for the first time since its title-winning (and Le Mans class-winning) 2012 FIA WEC campaign with an HPD ARX-03b. Since then, the team has found success in Daytona Protoypes, the PC class in IMSA competition, and latterly in IMSA GTD.

Tower Motorsports by Starworks joins other ORECA-equipped teams PR1 Mathiasen, Performance Tech, Dragonspeed, and ERA Motorsport as well as Rick Ware Motorsport (Multimatic Mk.30) in IMSA competition for 2020. All are in either in for a full LMP2 season and/or the four Michelin Endurance Cup races.