F5000 Drivers Association unveils 2020 Revival Race Series

The Formula 5000 Drivers Association will conduct three official contests for its 2020 Revival Race Series.

“I am pleased to announce a season of racing events at three of North America’s best race tracks,” said Seb Coppola, president of the Formula 5000 Drivers Association. “Road America offers four miles of straights, turns, carousel, kink and elevation changes to make this circuit the perfect track for a Formula 5000 car. Watkins Glen is one of the most iconic race tracks in North America, fast and thrilling. Circuit of The Americas is a world-class track and home of the U.S. Formula 1 Grand Prix.”