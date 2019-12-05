Petersen Museum set to debut Ganassi Racing exhibit

The Petersen Automotive Museum will debut a new exhibit Dec. 14 that honors Chip Ganassi Racing, one of the world’s most diverse and winning race teams. The museum is also offering an opening reception from 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 13.

“Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success” will present significant vehicles, trophies, uniforms and more that exemplify the success of the team under founder and racing legend Chip Ganassi — who will be formally honored on April 15, 2020 at the Petersen’s Annual Racers Night before the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Located in the Charles Nearburg Family Gallery, the 10 key vehicles on display will include the 1983 Patrick Wildcat MK9B raced by Chip Ganassi to his best finish at the Indianapolis 500; the Lexus-powered 2006 Riley MK XI raced by Scott Dixon at the Rolex 24 at Daytona; the 2010 Dallara IR-05 driven to victory at the Indianapolis 500; the 2016 Ford GT that finished first at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LM GTE Pro category 50 years after Ford’s iconic first-, second- and third-place victories in 1966; and the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Kurt Busch in NASCAR.