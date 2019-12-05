Big Machine Vodka joins SVRA sponsors

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association today announced Big Machine Vodka is now the “Official Vodka of SVRA.” In just a few short years Big Machine has established its brand among the most recognizable sponsors of motorsports through affiliations with the reigning champions of America’s two biggest racing series with Kyle Bush in NASCAR and Josef Newgarden in IndyCar. Big Machine Vodka is the title sponsor of NASCAR’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line, and will again be front and center in that role in 2020.

“Racing organizations, competitors and fans alike applaud Big Machine Vodka’s investment in the sport we all love,” said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. “Fusing this marketing savvy together with Scott Borchetta’s massive passion for wheel-to-wheel competition is pure joy for me to see. Scott’s on-track racing performance as a driver, like his premium vodka brand, has grown exponentially in a short time. He won seven Group 6 sprint races as well as the U.S. Vintage National Championship at COTA earlier this year. He also serves as Grand Marshal for NASCAR’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line.”

Big Machine Vodka is on its way to disrupting the market with its Platinum-Filtered Premium Vodka through its 25-times distilled and 3-times platinum-filtered process. Their proprietary Platinum Filtration System is the only one of its kind in the world. Research shows that filtering vodka through rare and precious platinum creates an unparalleled smoothness and can even add a hint of sweetness. The result at Big Machine is what the company calls, “The Smoothest Tasting Vodka, Period!” Additionally, a lot of vodkas on the market are distilled anywhere from just one-to-six-times, but by increasing the distillation process to 25-times, Big Machine Vodka looks to reduce the amount of impurities in vodka with the goal of mitigating the likelihood of “morning after” discomfort, or what is more commonly known as the “hangover.”

“Everything about Big Machine is lifestyle. Whether our music, our premium spirits, or our racing, it’s all connected to the things I’m most passionate about,” said Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta. “I take special joy in this relationship with SVRA because it’s a first-rate organization and not only is my company a sponsor, but I am also a hands-on active competitor as a driver in their events, including their Vintage Race of Champions (VROC) where I am honored to share my car with legends such as NASCAR Cup Champion Bobby Labonte.”

Big Machine Vodka joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA sponsors that include Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Chopard Watch, and Avis. SVRA’s nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization’s growth strategy. Sponsorship agreements with powerful brands are combined with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and leveraging the high net worth demographic in the paddock for sponsorship attraction. This provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012