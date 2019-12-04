Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Dec. 4, with Graham Rahal

Graham Rahal is back for The Week In IndyCar podcast to answer listener-driven questions on the business side of the sport, mental preparation before driving the No. 15 RLL Honda, his love for the Ducati motorcycle brand, thoughts on adding a third RLL entry for James Hinchcliffe, and more through submissions made via social media.

