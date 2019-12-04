Racing on TV, Dec. 5-8

ABOVE: Replays of this year’s SCCA National Championship Runoffs from VIR start this Sunday on CBSSN with Spec Racer Ford and Formula Vee.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, December 5
|Cup Series
Awards
Banquet
|8-10:30pm
|
Sunday, December 8
|Newcastle
|12-1pm (D)
|
|Spec Racer Ford
|4-5pm (D)
|
|Formula Vee
|5-6pm (D)
|
|Gold Cup
Night of Champions
|7-8pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat
Comments