"Blink of an Eye" now available on DVD and Blu-Ray

“Blink of an Eye,” the documentary film that chronicles the star-crossed relationship between Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt, is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray

The movie delves into the backstory behind perennial underdog Waltrip and “The Intimidator” Earnhardt, leading up to the fateful running of the 2001 Daytona 500 where Waltrip broke his 462-race losing streak in epic, but heart-breaking fashion as Earnhardt crashes on the final lap.

Order “Blink of an Eye” on DVD or Blu-Ray at Blinkofaneye.com.

 

 

