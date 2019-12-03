World Championship status for Formula E

Following a vote of its members, the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) has granted full world championship status to the FIA Formula E Championship from the start of the 2020/21 season. FIA President Jean Todt and Chairman of Formula E Alejandro Agag each signed the agreement at the FIA headquarters in Paris.

The current calendar features 14 races across five continents, bringing professional racing to city centers all over the world. The series offers a truly international platform for the development of electric vehicle technology and the promotion of sustainable mobility. And it continues to gather momentum as more global automakers join the series for the current season and beyond: BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz now race alongside Audi, Jaguar, DS Automobiles, NIO, Penske, Nissan and Mahindra Racing.

Beginning with its seventh season, the series will step up to the highest level in the FIA-sanctioned hierarchy, a World Championship, joining Formula 1, rally, endurance, rallycross and karting.

“The creation and development of Formula E have been a great adventure,” said FIA President Jean Todt. “I am proud that today we confirm its FIA world championship status. Since we started this journey, Formula E has gone from strength to strength. Within a short timeframe, the series has proven itself relevant for the automotive industry, with two more major car manufacturers having joined the series at the start of the current season, bringing their total number to 10.

“The commitment and professionalism of those manufacturers and their respective teams is mirrored in the quality of the driver roster which has improved with every season,” Todt added. “Since its first race in Beijing in 2014, and with every E-Prix thereafter, Formula E has proven that the concept of cutting-edge electric racing works. I wholeheartedly welcome Formula E as the latest FIA world championship.”

Chairman of Formula E Alejandro Agag explained: “It was always our ambition to one day become a FIA world championship. Everything we have done and delivered to this point has been working towards this particular moment in time. Achieving the feat and being granted (this) status adds more credibility to what is already a fully-fledged formula of racing and a spectacular sporting product. This agreement and announcement truly puts Formula E in the top tier of international single-seater racing.

“It has been a tremendous effort from many people involved, and none of it would have been possible without the support of FIA President Jean Todt and the federation, as well as the dedication and commitment shown by our teams and partners,” Agag continued. “Now we can say we have done it. But it is only the beginning of a new chapter under the banner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.”