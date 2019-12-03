PVGP and VSCCA teaming up for 2020 event

The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix (PVGP) and the Vintage Sports Car Club of America (VSCCA) will be joining forces beginning in 2020.

Specifically, the VSCCA will bring its formidable grid of Pre-War cars to race through the streets of Schenley Park for PVGP’s July 24-26 event. It’s a perfect pairing since VSCCA is regarded as the guardian of Pre-War sports cars in North America, and Schenley Park’s stonewalled street course, complete with hay bales, is recognized as an ideal circuit to race and showcase cars from the Pre-War era.

The Pre-War Group will incorporate all pre-1941 cars and will also include MGTC models (1945-1950) and certain other immediate postwar sporting cars on an individual basis.