Team USA drivers to gain a fresh perspective in US RaceTronics Lamborghini

While the dust has long since settled after an educational and enjoyable month-long visit to the UK and Europe for Josh Green and Scott Huffaker, the opportunities keep on flowing for this year’s Team USA Scholarship drivers. The talented pair of young Americans on Wednesday will join Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Shane Seneviratne’s US RaceTronics team to gain their first taste of top-class GT sports car racing in a Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo at Buttonwillow Raceway Park in Buttonwillow, Calif.

“Lamborghini Squadra Corse is delighted to support Josh Green and Scott Huffaker in a small way in the Team USA Scholarship program in 2019,” said Chris Ward, senior manager, motorsport for Automobili Lamborghini America LLC. “Both drivers have demonstrated their likelihood of being stars of the future in the same vein as many of the Team USA Scholarship winners of the past have done and we wish them every success in their careers.”

Green and Huffaker will mimic an IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo race weekend during what is sure to be a memorable experience. After a practice session to learn some traits of the 620-horsepower, V10-powered No. 24 elephantea car, they will each drive the car for 15 minutes to simulate qualifying followed by a 50-minute “race” run to include a driver change.

“We are delighted to partner with Lamborghini Squadra Corse to provide a great opportunity for these young drivers to drive one of the best one-make series cars in the world,” said Seneviratne, whose US RaceTronics team guided 2013 Team USA Scholarship winner Jacob Eidson and Canadian Damon Ockey to victory in this year’s IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Pro-Am championship. “I want to thank Ron Atapattu from elephantea and Les Phillips from Buttonwillow Raceway for making this valuable experience possible.”

While Huffaker, 19, from Menlo Park, Calif., has logged plenty of laps at Buttonwillow over the years in a variety of cars, the day will provide some stark contrasts for Green, 17, from Mount Kisco, N.Y., during his first trip to the West Coast venue.

“I’m extremely excited to get in the car for the first time as it’s very different to anything I’ve ever driven by a large margin,” said Green. “It has double the horsepower of any other car I’ve ever driven, way more downforce and a roof. There’s a whole list of firsts being checked off over the course of this test and I can’t thank Lamborghini, US RaceTronics and the Team USA Scholarship enough for this amazing opportunity.”

“I am very excited to drive a GT car for the first time,” added Huffaker. “I have experience in an LMP3 car which is somewhat close to a GT car but this will be a new experience for me. What I am most looking forward to is driving a race car with traction control and ABS. I have a lot of confidence at the track which should allow me to focus on the car.”