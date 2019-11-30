Touring Car Festival joins Lime Rock 2020 schedule

Lime Rock Park announced late last week that its 2020 season will feature five major events, including a first-ever Touring Car Festival featuring SRO TC America and Pirelli GT4 America SprintX that will kick off the season May 8-9.

TC America’s touring car classes — TCR, TC and TCA — offer some of the country’s best road racing with action throughout two 40-minute sprint races. The Pirelli GT4 America SprintX series features one-hour races with two drivers per car and a mandatory driver change during pit stops.

Lime Rock’s 2020 season will continue May 22-25 with the Memorial Day Classic featuring the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli with Sportscar Vintage Racing Association and International GT. The traditional holiday weekend will also include the annual Royal’s Garage Sunday Car Show and a Farm-To-Track Picnic, both on May 24.

Get more info about the season and tickets, now available at discounted holiday pricing, at VintageMotorsport.com.