Sette Camara considering IndyCar move

FIA Formula 2 front-runner Sergio Sette Camara is taking a hard look at redirecting his career toward North America and the NTT IndyCar Series.

Camara toured the U.S. earlier this year to visit with every IndyCar team that has a vacancy to fill, and as he nears the end of his third season in F2, limited opportunities in Formula 1 could bring the rising talent to IndyCar.

“I’ve done quite a few seasons in F2 already, I’m still quite young — I’m 21 — but I arrived in F2 quite early and F1 was not possible for 2020 so I’m considering options,” Camara told RACER’s Chris Medland. “For sure one of the big options is to try something in the United States, but I don’t have anything confirmed yet.

“We’re looking into that — that would be a very good scenario I believe, but I’ve still got to confirm things and decide where I’m going to race. It’s a bit late to decide things; it’s not usually like that, but it’s just how things shaped up for me this year. I hope that whatever comes is worth the wait and it turns out to be something good!”

The young Brazilian, who hails from the same hometown as Helio Castroneves, holds fourth in the F2 championship with one event left to complete. With a win and six podiums earned this year, Camara could rise as high as second in the standings if he finds success this weekend at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

A former Red Bull Junior driver, Camara was signed by McLaren as its Formula 1 test and development driver for 2019 and will be free, RACER has confirmed, to seek a ride in IndyCar and compete against the Arrow McLaren SP team.

“IndyCar is something I’ve always watched,” Camara added. “Of course, it’s a long shot but once you’re in IndyCar, who knows? You can always come back one day to F1 or to other series in Europe — Formula E for example or something like that — you never know where life takes you. You cannot close doors. It’s a bit crazy — I’m here in Abu Dhabi for the last round and if I finish where I am in the championship right now then I will have the Super License points, and then crazy things can happen.

“In the past years we’ve seen (Pascal) Wehrlein come from DTM to F1, (Brendon) Hartley come from WEC to F1, and I’m sure there are other examples. You’ve got to set yourself up to get lucky, so who knows, but I just want to drive something that can give me some perspective and a good career in racing. I will just try to secure the best seat possible, wherever that is.”

Camara, whose blue F2 entry carries a number of sponsors, has been mentioned as a strong option for Dale Coyne Racing and its new vacancy in the No. 18 Honda, at Carlin Racing in one of its Chevrolet-powered cars, and at A.J. Foyt Racing where its pair of Chevy Indy cars are available for hire.

“I’m getting close to it, yeah,” Camara said of confirming his IndyCar plans. “I don’t want to spoil things! But we are moving in one direction in a positive way, so I hope that ends up happening. Let’s see.”