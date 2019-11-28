Kubica aims to combine DTM racing with F1 test role

Robert Kubica says delays regarding his future plans are due to the complicated nature of trying to combine a test role in Formula 1 with a race seat in DTM.

Kubica announced in Singapore that he would not be remaining with Williams in 2020, instead pursuing other options following a tough return to F1 this year. With Haas and Racing Point interested in the 34-year-old taking on a simulator role, Kubica says one of his sponsors also has a desire for him to remain linked with F1 for the greater exposure it will bring on top of racing in the DTM touring series.

“The decision from my side has been taken,” Kubica said. “I don’t want to go too much into the details now. It’s a bit more complicated and we have to make sure we make it work from different perspectives and different points.

“I’m pretty optimistic and although not everything depends on things from my side it has been more complicated because I would like to combine different programs — it requires a bit more work and it is a bit more about compromises.

“My racing program is 100% up to me. My F1 role, of course there is a second part, which is Orlen. They would like to stay in Formula 1 and we want to see if we can match everything together as it would be beneficial for everyone. So sometimes it takes more time than only my decision.”

While not talking about specific F1 teams, Kubica was happy to confirm his main aim of racing in DTM next year alongside any test role, as he sees it as a high level of competition.

“I’m looking for a big challenge, and definitely DTM, which is the (series which has the) highest probability that I will be racing in, it’s probably the toughest championship in Europe apart from Formula 1.

“Let’s put it this way: If I manage to race there, I would be happy with it — and if we manage to combine a few things to make everybody happy, I’m open to this.”