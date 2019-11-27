The Week In IndyCar, Nov. 27, Listener Q&A Part 1

The first of two Week In IndyCar listener Q&A episodes, as everything from Sebastien Bourdais’ exit from Dale Coyne Racing to staffing IndyCar and IMS with drivers as interns to the future of the ‘Hamburger & French Fry Show’ is covered during the show driven by your questions submitted via social media.
