ABOVE: Hank Giffin leads this field of Group 1 cars in his 1959 Elva Courier. Image by Bill Stoler/Vintage Motorsport

Last weekend, Vintage Racer Group held its annual end of season race – the Turkey Bowl at Summit Point in West Virginia. Seasoned VM contributor Bill Stoler was there to give us a peek of the action throughout the weekend. Look for more from Bill in an upcoming issue of Vintage Motorsport Magazine.