Hamilton privately messaged Albon apology after Brazil

Lewis Hamilton sent Alex Albon a private message apologizing for their collision that cost the Red Bull rookie his first career F1 podium in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Albon was running second to Max Verstappen when the race restarted with two laps remaining in Interlagos, but Hamilton then hit Albon while trying to overtake before the end of the lap in an attempt to challenge for victory. While the six-time champion took full responsibility at the time and immediately approached Albon after climbing out of the car, he also sent a message after the race to apologize.

“(I got over it) pretty quickly, actually,” Albon said. “When I looked at the weekend as a whole — there was Mexico as well but it was really the first time I could mix it and was mixing it with the top guys.

“There were a lot of positives there, with the negative being the crash but really on the global outlook of the situation it was a good weekend. It hurts but there will be plenty more chances in the future. Even Lewis was really good about it — he sent me a message on DMs so he was very apologetic.”

Albon admits he was surprised by how freely Hamilton took responsibility and did not defend himself in front of the stewards — picking up a five-second penalty that demoted him from third place to seventh — but sees the bigger error in the timing of the move than the attempt itself.

“There are different circumstances; of course I don’t blame Lewis wholly, there are ways I could have avoided the crash, you could say. I was surprised to begin with, but I think it was just one of those things. Just the way it happens and the way the corner is and things like that, it’s more just about waiting, really.

“It wasn’t always going to happen but there was a good chance it was going to happen very soon after that corner, into Turn 1 or whatever. So I think it was just the initial rush to overtake. It’s one of those things and it’s all gone now.”