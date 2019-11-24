Preview: RM Sotheby’s Nov. 30 Abu Dhabi auction

ABOVE: 1982 Ferrari 126 C2

RM Sotheby’s has revealed final entries and the complete digital catalog for its first-ever auction in the Middle East — being held Nov. 30 in partnership with Formula 1 at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The region’s first-ever major international collector car auction will feature 40 expertly curated blue-chip motor cars — led by one of the best hypercar and supercar lineups ever presented for public sale.

Among the highlights is a fantastic, one-of-50 example of Maserati’s iconic 21st-century supercar, a 2005 Maserati MC12, presented with less than 1,950 miles. Another star is a single-owner example of the final version of the Mercedes-Benz/McLaren SLR, a 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss with just 500 km on the odometer. Inspired by Moss’s 1955 Mille Miglia-winning 300 SLR, the car is one of just 75 examples built. And a 2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 SE, the 40th of 42 final 6.0 Special Editions built and perhaps the lowest-mileage example in existence, is on offer with just 18 miles.

Also on the docket is Michael Schumacher’s 2002 Ferrari F2002 — the car that helped secure the driver’s fifth world championship at the 2002 French Grand Prix — with a portion of the sale proceeds going to the Keep Fighting Foundation inspired by Schumacher.