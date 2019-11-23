DragonSpeed targets Le Mans return via ELMS

American-flagged LMP2 and IndyCar team DragonSpeed has confirmed that it will return to the European Le Mans Series next season, and request an invite to the 2020 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

This adds to the team’s commitment to compete in IMSA’s expanded LMP2 category next year with a two-car effort. In IMSA, the team will field its own ORECA and run the 07 Gibson of IMSA debutant Era Motorsport.

In the ELMS, for what will be its fifth season, the team will race with a single ORECA once again. Its line-up will be spearheaded by team regular Ben Hanley. The second driver will be announced soon, with the third seat yet to be filled.

“Our plans have come together quickly in the past week, and we couldn’t be more delighted to confirm our continued participation in the ELMS,” DragonSpeed team principal Elton Julian said. “The competition in the series just gets stronger and stronger, so we are preparing for an all-out effort to repeat our 2017 success as champions, and hoping to extend that to include another assault on Le Mans.”

Should the team also receive a Le Mans invite, it would be its fourth consecutive appearance in the race.

It remains to be seen which tire supplier DragonSpeed will use for its ELMS campaign in 2020. In testing at Portimao last month, Hanley sampled Goodyear tires for the team, which was a Michelin customer this year.