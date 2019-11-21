Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Nov. 21, with Mike Shank

Team owner Mike Shank is back for the latest episode of The Week In IndyCar to discuss listener-driven questions on Meyer Shank Racing’s move to a full-time entry for Jack Harvey in 2020, deep insights on the business of running an IndyCar team, the extreme costs and how Roger Penske might make change to the series he now owns, and more from the engaging Ohioan.

