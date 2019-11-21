The Week In IndyCar, Nov. 21, with Mike Shank

Team owner Mike Shank is back for the latest episode of The Week In IndyCar to discuss listener-driven questions on Meyer Shank Racing’s move to a full-time entry for Jack Harvey in 2020, deep insights on the business of running an IndyCar team, the extreme costs and how Roger Penske might make change to the series he now owns, and more from the engaging Ohioan.
IMSA 40m ago
Starworks closing on LMP2 return
Starworks Motorsport, winners of the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in 2012, is expected to (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Sports car and NASCAR veteran Marks announces retirement
Justin Marks has called time on a career that has produced memorable wins in sports cars and NASCAR. The 38-year-old Missouri native (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
MSR exploring options with Heinricher
Meyer Shank Racing is exploring options for Heinricher Racing to continue its association with the IMSA GT Daytona team next season. (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Hamlin undergoes shoulder surgery
Denny Hamlin has undergone successful surgery on his left shoulder, Joe Gibbs Racing has announced. Hamlin had arthroscopic surgery to (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Penske secures Advance Auto Parts deal for Blaney
Team Penske has announced a multiyear partnership with Advance Auto Parts for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series. The company will be a primary (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Snider moving up to Xfinity with RCR
Myatt Snider will take the next step of his NASCAR career with Richard Childress Racing. The organization announced Thursday that Snider will (…)
Videos 4hr ago
Red Bull sets another pit stop record - in zero G
Red Bull Racing’s crew completed what was officially Formula 1’s fastest-ever pit stop at the Brazilian Grand Prix, boosting Max (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Steiner laments Haas luck after MGU-K issue
An MGU-K problem at the restart of the Brazilian Grand Prix cost Romain Grosjean the chance of a substantial haul of points, according (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
IndyCar veteran John Martin dies at age 80
He was owner, driver, chief mechanic, engine builder and sponsor finder — all at the same time. John Martin was the last of a breed at (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Binotto to use Ferrari clash to lay down 2020 rules
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto will use the collision between Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel to reinforce the rules of (…)
Comments