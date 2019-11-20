VIDEO: Monterey County Board decision on Laguna Seca

Official video of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors meeting of Tuesday, November 19, at which the Board voted unanimously to to hire the A & D Narigi, LLC (A&D) firm as the new track manager in charge of the county-owned park that contains WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
- The presentation by county manager Dwayne Woods, explaining the county’s plans for Laguna Seca’s future, begins around 20 minutes in.
- Presentations by SCRAMP’s Tim McGrane, Laguna Seca Management, LLC’s Chris Pook and A & D’s John Narigi start at the 1h08m mark with constituent comments following at around 1h39m.
