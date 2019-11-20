Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: Monterey County Board decision on Laguna Seca

Image by Richard Dole/LAT

Official video of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors meeting of Tuesday, November 19, at which the Board voted unanimously to to hire the A & D Narigi, LLC (A&D) firm as the new track manager in charge of the county-owned park that contains WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Highlights:
  • The presentation by county manager Dwayne Woods, explaining the county’s plans for Laguna Seca’s future, begins around 20 minutes in.
  • Presentations by SCRAMP’s Tim McGrane, Laguna Seca Management, LLC’s Chris Pook and A & D’s John Narigi start at the 1h08m mark with constituent comments following at around 1h39m.

