TV ratings: Homestead, Brazil GP

The curtain came down on another season of NASCAR last Sunday with another year-on-year drop.

The NBC telecast of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead averaged a 2.24 rating and 3.7 million household viewers. That’s down about 12% from a 2.52/4.2m for this race last year, also over-the-air on NBC.

NASCAR did appear to have at least slowed its rate of TV audience decline this season, with 14 of the 32 races posting year-on-year gains. Declines for the final three rounds took a little of the luster off that, however.

Interestingly, NASCAR’s Xfinity Series championship finale was up over last year. Saturday’s race at Homestead on NBCSN averaged 0.70/1.2m, up from a 0.62/986,000 last year on the same cable network.

The Gander Outdoor Truck Series championship decider on Friday night averaged 0.24/392,000 on FS1, down slightly from the previous week’s round in Phoenix (0.27/401K), also on a Friday night.

Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix on ESPN2, meanwhile, continued the series’ upward year-on-year trend, averaging a 0.37/620,000 viewers, up from a 0.30/461,000 on the same cable channel last year.