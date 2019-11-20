Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Nov. 20, listener Q&A

This episode of the Week In IndyCar podcast continues with questions and answers from listeners as everything from Rinus VeeKay joining Ed Carpenter Racing to the line-up for a Star Wars TIE Fighter battle between Chevy and Honda drivers is raised during the show driven by your questions submitted via social media.

