2020 SCCA Hoosier Racing Tire Super Tour

The Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour will be back in 2020 with a calendar that includes 10 events for a total of 20 Hoosier Super Tour races. For the fourth year in a row, the series will commence its exciting season in January and conduct at least one race weekend each month right through July.

As has become tradition, this year’s Hoosier Super Tour will again open at Sebring International Raceway in Florida before a February visit to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. However, this year’s stop at COTA will only be a two-day event. Then, competitors head west to Central California’s Buttonwillow Raceway Park in February this year instead of the traditional April visit, a new twist for the 2020 season.

March sees a return to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, followed by an early April date at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit just west of Tulsa, Oklahoma. That is followed by a weekend tentatively scheduled at VIRginia International Raceway along the border of North Carolina and Virginia.

One Hoosier Super Tour event will take place in May, and that will be out west at Portland International Raceway in Oregon. Drivers then head back to the Midwest for a tentative date at Road America for the annual WeatherTech Chicago Region June Sprints, which would certainly serve as a “preview” for Runoffs competition since that venue is hosting the 2020 National Championship.

Next on the Hoosier Super Tour calendar is a June visit to beautiful Watkins Glen International in New York before the season concludes in July with a tentative date at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. This will be the first time the series has capped off its “regular season” at Mid-Ohio, which has traditionally held its Hoosier Super Tour event in early June.

As always, the calendar is subject to change, but dates for the 2020 Hoosier SCCA Super Tour are currently as follows:

– January 10-12: Sebring International Raceway; Sebring, Florida

– February 8-9: Circuit of the Americas; Austin, Texas

– February 21-23: Buttonwillow Raceway Park; Buttonwillow, California

– March 20-22: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta; Braselton, Georgia

– April 4-5: Hallett Motor Racing Circuit; Jennings, Oklahoma

– April 10-12 (tentative): VIRginia International Raceway; Alton, Virginia

– May 16-17: Portland International Raceway; Portland, Oregon

– June 12-14 (tentative): Road America; Plymouth, Wis.

– June 19-21: Watkins Glen International; Watkins Glen, New York

– July 17-19 (tentative): Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course; Lexington, Ohio