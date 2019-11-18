Survey: RACER readers are expert, influential and at the pinnacle of motorsports enthusiasm

The results of the 2019 RACER Audience Survey have been compiled and it has affirmed many of the things we already know about our growing audience, while also revealing some new insights. The survey was conducted online during the month of September with 5,286 respondents taking part.

We already know that our audience is affluent with 43% (+3% over 2017) having an annual household income over $100,000, and that 32% fall into the coveted consumer age group of 25 to 54. Likewise, we know that 58% (+8%) drive a premium-segment automobile. But this year, we also learned a few interesting tidbits that we had always suspected and can now confirm such as:

95% consider themselves automotive enthusiasts

84% are considered the automotive expert within their peer-group

64% are asked for advice on new car purchases

61% are solicited for automotive-related advice more than three times per year

55% have attended a racing or driving school

49% routinely dine out for pleasure more than four times per month

That’s a lot of good information, but there’s more to discover about how RACER’s audience are the right segment to target if you’re looking to bring influence and enthusiasm to your brand.

