The Simpson DR2 helmet is so much more than what you see at first glance.
Offering incredible value, the DR2 features a beautifully crafted and plush interior and comes ready for electronics and air supply. The air options are easily added without drilling holes into the helmet, allowing the racer to try different options without compromising the helmet construction.
- The removable cheek pads are designed with internal channels that allow electronics to be easily integrated. The top liner and interior pad are designed to allow added ventilation for exceptional air flow, and heat to escape for driver comfort. Numerous non-integrated accessories can be installed by the factory at time of purchase or easily added by the owner in the future. The DR2 is a great multi-purpose helmet for dirt track, stock car, off-road, road racing and karting.
- Lightweight shell construction, Snell SA 2015 rated
- Recessed area for ear cups, removable cheek and top pads offer customized fit
- Excellent air flow, clear top and side air options available, $150 additional charge
- Offered in White, Gloss Black, and Matte black
- Compatible with Devil Ray shield and pivot system
- MSRP $599.99 Special Blowout Price $299.99
