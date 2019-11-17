Hamilton penalty confirmed, but Sainz under investigation

Lewis Hamilton has been given a five-second time penalty for his collision with Alex Albon late in the Brazilian Grand Prix, provisionally promoting Carlos Sainz (pictured above battling Sergio Perez early in the race) to the podium — but the Spaniard is also under investigation.

On the penultimate lap of the race, Hamilton hit Albon when trying to overtake down the inside into Turn 10, spinning the Red Bull out of second place. While Hamilton crossed the line third after losing a drag race to the line against Pierre Gasly, he was then handed a five-second time penalty following a post-race investigation that demotes him to seventh place at this stage.

A first podium was in sight for Alex Albon, until this 😱 Lewis Hamilton received a post-race penalty, dropping him from third to seventh#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/s3tkcHVL7C — Formula 1 (@F1) November 17, 2019

Sainz finished fourth and was promoted to third as a result of Hamilton’s penalty, but RACER understands that the McLaren driver is also under investigation for illegal DRS use after Valtteri Bottas retired.

Onboard footage shows Sainz using DRS on the run to Turn 4 despite yellow flags being shown, with Kimi Raikkonen — who was following Sainz at the time — reporting it just before the safety car was deployed.

Raikkonen originally finished fifth but has been promoted to fourth by Hamilton’s penalty, and would move up to third place if Sainz is handed a time penalty.

Antonio Giovinazzi is provisionally classified fifth ahead of Daniel Ricciardo and Hamilton.