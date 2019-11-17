Ferrari drivers escape penalties after collision

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc have escaped punishment from the stewards over their race-ending collision in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Leclerc had overtaken Vettel into Turn 1 but the German fought back on the straight towards Turn 4 and was attempting to overtake down the outside using DRS. As Vettel pulled past Leclerc he drifted to the left and his left-rear tire hit Leclerc’s right front, causing damage for both.

Leclerc retired on the spot with suspension failure while Vettel limped on for a number of corners before stopping, bringing out a late safety car. The pair were summoned to appear in front of the stewards immediately after the race, but after an investigation no penalties were handed out.

“The stewards determined that both drivers had the opportunity avoid or mitigate the incident and therefore that neither driver is predominantly at fault,” the decision read. “Therefore the stewards take no further action.”

The lack of any punishments will have been of particular relief to Vettel, who is on seven penalty points for the 12 month period and next loses two in June 2020. A driver will be handed an automatic one-race ban if they reach 12 penalty points.