Photos: Day 2 of the 2019 HSR Classic Daytona

Racers and spectators were unfazed by the sporadic rain on Friday as things continued to ramp up for the weekend. VM contributor Robin Thompson is in attendance all weekend to provide some wonderful sights for those of us not lucky enough to be there. Look for more this weekend and of course a full write-up in the Jan/Feb 2020 issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine.

Above, the Gunnar Racing Team poses for a picture with their spectacular entries for the weekend — 2013 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, 1985 Porsche 962 HR1, 1973 Porsche 914/6, and 1985 Porsche 944.