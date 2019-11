The HSR Classic Daytona is underway and VM contributor Robin Thompson is on-site to take in (and share) all of the action. Here are a few of his photos from day 1 of the event. Look for more content in the coming days and for a full write-up in the Jan/Feb 2020 issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine.

Above: David Porter wheels this 2007 Peugeot 908 past the start/finish