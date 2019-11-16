Dyson wins, Francis takes TA title in Daytona finale

Chris Dyson (photo above) came home a winner in Saturday’s Trans Am Presented by Pirelli season finale at Daytona International Speedway, leading every lap from the pole in the No. 20 Plaid Ford Mustang for his third victory of the season.

Dyson’s strong run, though, was not enough to derail Ernie Francis Jr.’s drive to a sixth career Trans Am title. The 21-year-old South Floridian shadowed Dyson throughout the 29-lap race, although he cut a tire on the final lap in the No. 98 Frameless Shower Doors Ford Mustang that extended the margin of victory.

Adam Andretti drove from the back of the pack to finish third in the No. 17 Engineered Components Co / AnchorBolt Chevrolet Corvette, prevailing in a spirited battle to end Tomy Drissi’s bid for a fourth-consecutive podium finish in the No. 8 Lucas Oil / Axalta Chevrolet Camaro.

Lee Saunders took his first SGT class victory in the No. 84 V10PWR Racing Dodge Viper, passing early leader Tim Kezeman’s No. 44 Lemons of Love Porsche 991 GT3 Cup. Class champion Mark Boden finished second in the No. 46 Beverage Flavors International Porsche.

Steven Davison ended his GT championship season with his fifth victory in the No. 22 Davinci Plastic Surgery Aston Martin Vantage. Davison went to the point during a Lap 10 caution when early leader Mark Ramsey had a drive-through penalty, the first-time Trans Am competitor missing the wave-by in the No. 92 Big Data in Action Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Billy Griffins took second in the No. 14 Griffin Auto Care/Sheehan’s Towing Ford Mustang.

Detailed report to follow.

TA / SGT / GT PROVISIONAL RESULTS